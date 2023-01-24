Fanno incetta di nomination Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once e All Quiet on the Western Front: ecco tutti i nomi in gara

La 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar si terrà a Los Angeles, dagli spalti del Dolby Theatre, il 12 marzo 2023.

Sarà presentata da Jimmy Kimmel, che torna alla conduzione per la terza volta dopo le edizioni del 2017 e 2018.

A dare l'annuncio dei film, degli attori e dei ruoli in gara, sono stati l'attrice Allison Williams e Riz Ahmed, attore e rapper britannico di origine pakistane.

Per chi non lo sapesse, le nomination sono il frutto di un voto online tra membri della stessa categoria: gli attori nominano gli attori, i montatori nominano i montatori, i registi i registi.

Diverso il caso dei lungometraggi internazionali e lungometraggi d'animazione che hanno regole speciali.

Tra i nominati nelle categorie più importanti per gli Oscar 2023 ci sono Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Fraser, Mescal e Nighy come attori protagonisti.

Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Riseborough, Michelle Williams e Michelle Yeoh invece sono in gara nella categoria Miglior attrice protagonista.

Qui sotto, poi, trovate tutti gli altri nomi in gara.

Tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2023

(Continua sotto la foto)

Ecco tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2023

Regia

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Attrice protagonista

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Attore protagonista

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Attrice non protagonista

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Attore non protagonista

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Costumi

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Suono

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Musica originale

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Sceneggiatura (adattamento)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Sceneggiatura originale

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Corti live-action

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Corti animati

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.

Film documentari

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Trucco e acconciature

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Production design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Film editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Effetti speciali

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”