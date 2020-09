View this post on Instagram

For the 20th episode of the sitcom Friends, stylist Chris McMillan cut Jennifer Aniston hair into a look that came to be called the ‘Rachel’ by fans. Salons across the country found the cut to be in high demand throughout the mid to late 90’s. Aniston later admitted not liking the high maintenance look, “I couldn’t do it on my own… I was not a a fan of the ‘Rachel.’ “ . . . . #jenniferaniston #therachel #chrismcmillan #friends #hair #haircare #stylist #barber #salon #barbershop #haircut #hairboutique #haircut #hairstyle #hairstyles #instahair #hairoftheday #hairdresser #hairgoals #hairsalon #haircolorist #hairstyling #hairhistory #hairfacts #hairdresser #hairdresserproblems #hairdressermagic #hairdresseronfire #hairdressersworld #hairdresserpower #hairthrowback #beautyschool