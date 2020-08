View this post on Instagram

Juicy Fruity 🥭💦 It’s been a while since I’ve done a vertical gradient and I’ve seen soo many pretty color combos this season 😍 but my fave was this gorgeous coral to peach set that @beauty_bybrianna did a month ago. The actual recreation is the second pic, and while gorgeous on its own, I decided to add in one my fave shades this summer @oliveave_polish Lyra 🍐 and loved how it came out, like a tropical #skittlemani 😋 What a difference one color can make. I think I like it more with Lyra but it’s hard to decide 🙈 Which version do you like better? – – – – – – – – – – – – – nails: @oliveave_polish Crake + Lyra • @paintedpolishbylexi Stamped in Peach • @superchiclacquer Marvel Liquid Macro Topcoat rings: @joylenedesign + @etsy (chain) + @littleskystone – – – – – – – – – – – – – #polishedyogiOlive #polishedyogiPP #gradientnails