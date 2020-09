View this post on Instagram

Own the IKEA Alex 9 drawers unit and IKEA Lark shelf 👌 We’ve got you covered. . On the Lark shelf. ✔️ VC Foundation Holder $27 Aud. ✔️ VC Palette Holder $27 Aud. ✔️ VC Storage Tray $38 Aud. . In the Alex Drawer TOP TO BOTTOM. ✔️ VC Divider – Set 3, Set 2, Lip Divider, Set 2. – Our dividers are available for individual sale or packs of 3,5,9 or 10 . Tap post to shop. Website link on our Instagram page . Website link on our Instagram page. ✈️ EXPRESS shipping to the USA 📦 $10 Flat rate Australia wide shipping (Excludes mirrors and tables) 🇦🇺 Perth Pick Up welcome 🌍 world wide shipping. 💰 Afterpay and Zippay available . #makeupstorage #beautyroom #vanity #vanitystorage #acrylicmakeupstorage #beautyroomstorage #vanitytable #beautyroominspo #vanities #vanitytable #makeupmirror #makeuporganizer #cosmetics #cosmeticstorage #beauty #lipgloss #lipstickstorage #palettes #alexdrawers #makeupstorageau #makeuporganiser #beautystorage #beautyroom #lipstickholder #lipstickstorage #lipglossholder