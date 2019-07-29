Meghan Markle ha passato gli ultimi mesi a lavorare come guest editor per il numero di settembre di British Vogue, dedicato alle donne e al cambiamento
Diana, la principessa del Galles, è stata fotografata per la copertina di Vogue, e - qualche anno più tardi - anche Kate Middleton ha seguito le sue orme.
Ma Meghan Markle ha fatto un ulteriore passo avanti, decidendo di non voler apparire sulla cover del magazine e di prenderne invece le redini.
La Duchessa del Sussex ha infatti trascorso gli ultimi sette mesi lavorando segretamente all'edizione di Vogue UK di Settembre in veste di guest-editor; come è stato rivelato ieri sera dall’account Instagram ufficiale della famiglia Sussex.
Tema del numero: l'emancipazione e la diversità delle donne.
** Ecco perché Meghan Markle non è voluta comparire sulla copertina di Vogue **
(Continua sotto la foto)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Per il numero di settembre della rivista, Meghan Markle ha scelto di creare una copertina dal formato nuovo, con 15 star che coprono tutte le tematiche inerenti donne e non solo, sfruttando l'opportunità per promuovere modelli ispiratori che guidano la carica in tutto, dalla salute mentale alla politica.
Si è concentrata infatti sulla scelta di "pionieri del cambiamento", per questo il titolo Forces for Change, mettendo in evidenza una serie di donne che ammira, che cambiano e che sono disposte a rimodellare la società in modi radicalmente positivi.
Meghan, a fianco del team editoriale della rivista, ha scelto donne in prima linea nel mondo della moda, del cinema, della tecnologia, del benessere e tanto altro.
Alcuni nomi: Jacinda Ardern, primo ministro della Nuova Zelanda, Francesca Hayward, ballerina principale del royal balllet e Greta Thunberg, prima attivista del cambiamento climatico.
Meghan ha anche intervistato l'ex First Lady Michelle Obama per un'esclusiva, mentre il marito, il prince Harry, ha intervistato l'etologa e primatologa di fama mondiale, la dott.ssa Jane Goodall.
© Riproduzione riservata