View this post on Instagram

The hypnotic and frenzied rhythm of the pizzica, an age-old dance native to Puglia celebrated annually in @LaNotteDellaTaranta_official, is reinterpreted by singer-songwriter @GiulianoSangiorgi_official and conductor @Paolo.Buonvino and channeled by choreographer and House collaborator @SharonEyalDance, offering a taste of the heritage and passion pulsing through the #DiorCruise 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri, unveiled live on Instagram and Dior.com on July 22 at 8:45pm CET. © Film by Edoardo Winspeare