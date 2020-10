View this post on Instagram

One of my favourite transformations ever! Took this babes already long hair to official BARBIE status ✨ When your guest has naturally thick (and I mean THICK) hair and lots of it, you need a LOT of extensions for it all to blend, or you’ll end up having a rat tail. I used 250g of 24” keratin bonds toned to perfection for this stunning babe 🥰 Colour: @hairbyshadi Extensions: moi ✨ #extensionsmtl #hairextensionsmtl #hairextensionspecialist #hairextensionsmontreal #montrealhairextensions #barbie #blonde #extensions #keratinextensions