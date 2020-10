View this post on Instagram

This past Monday would have been the annual #cfdaawards, a celebration of the fashion community's achievements and recognition of its greatest talent. Recent events have prompted the fashion industry, and the members of its community, to take a needed hard look at itself. The @cfda, an organizational pillar of the industry, has led by example in pledging to support its community members both economically and socially through various programming and initiatives. In honor of those efforts, I wanted to share a few fond memories of CFDA Award ceremonies of the past. I look forward to future moments where we can all be together and celebrate our industry's perseverance, resilience, and work towards better inclusivity and representation 💫 Link in bio.