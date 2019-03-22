La Duchessa di Cambridge super chic in grigio o Alexa Chung cool in total black? Scegliete la vostra Best Dressed of the week!
Il denominatore comune delle star che inseriamo settimanalmente nella lista delle meglio vestite? Lo stile, che domande!
Sobrio e chic come quello di Kate Middleton nel coat dress grigio firmato Catherine Walker.
Cool come quello dell'influencer inglese Alexa Chung in total black con mini abito, collant velati e ballerine di vernice.
Spumeggiante e glamour come quello di Joan Smalls nell'abito oro con scollatura e maxi spacco di Oscar de La Renta.
A voi la scelta!
Kate Middleton in Catherine Walker
Alexa Chung
Anne Hathaway in Tommy Hilfiger
Joan Smalls in Oscar de La Renta
Kate Hudson in Oscar de La Renta
Amanda Seyfried in Jason Wu e scarpe Jimmy Choo
Lupita Nyong'o in Prabal Gurung
Rachel Brosnahan in Prada
