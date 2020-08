View this post on Instagram

Here are my safari nails for @clairestelle8challenge today! I have Never done zebra stripes before if you can believe it lol. So of course I had to do a watermarble base using @colorclubnaillacquer polishes from the Poptastic Neon collection 😊😊 and stamped with @pueencosmetics Black Jack. Plate is Beaute Galleria Animals 01. . . #clairestelle8august #colorclubnaillacquer #colorclub #pueen #safarinails #zebra #zebranails #zebrastipes #zebranailart #neonnails #summernails #stampingnailartaddict #stampingnailart #stampednails #nailstamping #nailpolishobsession #nailartcommunity #nailsofinstagram #mani #nailstoinspire #nailsoftoday #nailart #nails💅🏻