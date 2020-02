View this post on Instagram

💅 Look 1 form @oscardelarenta featuring @zoyanailpolish in pink Laurel with a white dot of Purity. Big thank you to stylist @natasharoyt and designers @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun !!!! Hair @odilegilbert_official make up @tompecheux @rebeccamaynesphoto #zoyanyfw #oscardelarenta #nyfwnails #runwaynails