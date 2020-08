View this post on Instagram

✨MEET THE QUEEN OF GLOW – ONE OF MY NEW! 10 LOOKS✨⠀ ⠀ Darlings, introducing one of the NEW! additions to my 10 Looks Wardrobe – THE QUEEN OF GLOW LOOK! This is the GLOWING, SEDUCTIVE, red carpet look that all of my celebrity friends ask me for! It’s my most ICONIC, sun-drenched, red-carpet-ready look for the ULTIMATE TILBURY GLOW!! ⠀ ⠀ You can customise your look on charlottetilbury.com with my recommended lip and cheek options, and all looks include a complimentary magic makeup bag!⠀ ⠀ ✨NEW! THE QUEEN OF GLOW INCLUDES✨⠀ 👁⠀ Luxury Palette in The Queen of Glow⠀ Rock ‘n’ Kohl in Barbarella Brown⠀ Full Fat Lashes mascara in Glossy Black⠀ 💕⠀ Beauty Light Wand in Goldgasm⠀ 💄⠀ Lip Cheat in Hot Gossip for fair to medium complexions and Foxy Brown for deeper complexions ⠀ Pillow Talk Diamonds in Lucky Diamonds⠀ Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose⠀ ⠀ #CharlotteTilbury #QueenOfGlow #10Looks #MakeupWardrobe #MakeupLook.