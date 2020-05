View this post on Instagram

Regram @cameramoda: “The Italian fashion, which represents the second largest industry in the country, saw a series of unexpected and unavoidable consequences which will surely impact on the ability to maintain the financial balance and productive and employment continuity. CNMI and its associated companies, which represent more than 200 brands and the majority of the industry turnover, sent a document to the Presidency of the Council regarding the economic crisis generated by this health emergency, the document contains a proposal to implement support interventions for the fashion industry to keep the community strong and ready to start again!”