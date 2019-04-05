Ma anche Alessandra Ambrosio, Amanda Seyfried, Elle Fanning, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley...

Pronte a scoprire con noi chi sono le Best Dressed of the week, ossia le celeb che hanno fatto le scelte di look migliori nel corso degli ultimi 7 giorni?

Si parte con Katie Holmes che al CinemaCon di Las Vegas ha sfoderato una mise super chic di Ulla Johnson di cui ci siamo subito innamorate: camicetta con volant sulle maniche, pencil skirt a fiori e sandali con listini incrociati.

Decisamente un altro stile quello su cui ha puntato Sienna Miller, apparsa radiosa in occasione dello Spring Gala 2019, a New York, nel longdress silver dai riflessi metallizzati.

Femminile e bon ton la biondissima Elle Fanning nel gown dress in tulle e pizzo rosa di Rodarte, con cerchietto en pendant.

Ecco tutte le star meglio vestite della settimana!





Katie Holmes in Ulla Johnson

Sienna Miller

Alessandra Ambrosio con una jumpsuit in seta e pizzo

Elle Fanning in Rodarte

Charlize Theron con abito Alexander McQueen e scarpe Jimmy Choo

Alexa Chung con un abito midi in pizzo ALEXACHUNG e sneakers Superga

Louise Roe con pochette di raso e décolleté Roger Vivier

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Chanel Iman con pochette e pumps Roger Vivier

Emilia Clarke in Valentino

Amanda Seyfried in completo Prada e scarpe Jimmy Choo

Mandy Moore con clutch e sandali Roger Vivier

