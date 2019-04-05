Ma anche Alessandra Ambrosio, Amanda Seyfried, Elle Fanning, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley...
Pronte a scoprire con noi chi sono le Best Dressed of the week, ossia le celeb che hanno fatto le scelte di look migliori nel corso degli ultimi 7 giorni?
Si parte con Katie Holmes che al CinemaCon di Las Vegas ha sfoderato una mise super chic di Ulla Johnson di cui ci siamo subito innamorate: camicetta con volant sulle maniche, pencil skirt a fiori e sandali con listini incrociati.
Decisamente un altro stile quello su cui ha puntato Sienna Miller, apparsa radiosa in occasione dello Spring Gala 2019, a New York, nel longdress silver dai riflessi metallizzati.
Femminile e bon ton la biondissima Elle Fanning nel gown dress in tulle e pizzo rosa di Rodarte, con cerchietto en pendant.
Ecco tutte le star meglio vestite della settimana!
Katie Holmes in Ulla Johnson
Credits: Getty Images
Sienna Miller
Credits: Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio con una jumpsuit in seta e pizzo
Credits: Getty Images
Elle Fanning in Rodarte
Credits: Getty Images
Charlize Theron con abito Alexander McQueen e scarpe Jimmy Choo
Credits: Getty Images
Alexa Chung con un abito midi in pizzo ALEXACHUNG e sneakers Superga
Credits: Getty Images
Louise Roe con pochette di raso e décolleté Roger Vivier
Courtesy of Press Office
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Credits: Getty Images
Chanel Iman con pochette e pumps Roger Vivier
Courtesy of Press Office
Emilia Clarke in Valentino
Credits: Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried in completo Prada e scarpe Jimmy Choo
Credits: Getty Images
Mandy Moore con clutch e sandali Roger Vivier
Courtesy of Press Office
© Riproduzione riservata