View this post on Instagram

Mr Armani with his models at #GiorgioArmani Fall Winter 20-21 fashion show which ended with a message of love for China – a country with which the designer has always maintained a special bond, both aesthetic and cultural – with a selection of looks from the #GiorgioArmaniPrivé SS 2009 and 2019 collections, which were specifically inspired by China Credits: @stefanoguindani @sgpitalia