STORE OPENING – AMINA MUADDI FALL WINTER 19/20 DIGITAL CAMPAIGN. A glimpse into the imaginary @aminamuaddiofficial dubious store opened by thieves in a mysterious industrial location where clients enthusiastically go looking for new stock. Pictured the new BEGUM SLING in hologram multicolored leather featuring the signature sunburst buckle and flared stiletto 95mm heel. Photography @vitofernicola #AMINAMUADDI #FW19 #SEASON2