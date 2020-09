View this post on Instagram

A little late to the party but here’s my #polisheduppinterest nails! I totally forgot I wanted to do them till @polishedbylearnahstarbuck posted hers this morn! I’d usually photograph these in the day but needs must, I’ll do my other hand and get a decent daytime pic 🌞 @the_gelbottle_inc Royal Navy, Daisy, inks, @nailstampingqueenuk black stick it, and marbled foil, and a little Vegas for good measure! They haven’t turned out how I’d imagined, but they hardly ever do 😁✨ *note – I forgot to add the inspo pic we’re supposed to add to the post! 🤦🏼‍♀️