Do you multi-mask? Not all areas of our face have the same skin concerns, so it sometimes makes sense to address them independently. I tend to suffer from blackheads and congestion on my nose and chin, however my cheeks and forehead tend to get quite tight and dehydrated. Here I'm using a clarifying mask in the congested areas and a more hydrating and brightening mask on the rest of my face. If you haven't tried it already, give it a go!