i see you. i hear you. i stand with you.⁣ ⁣ last week was a rollercoaster of emotions. there was so much pain, anger, sadness, but also a beautiful feeling of unity and solidarity. i’ve had deep, and sometimes hard conversations. i’ve read, watched, listened and learned, and now it’s time to implement this knowledge into our daily lives, online AND offline.⁣ ⁣ baby steps towards change have been made, but we’re not there yet. as i go back to posting my ‘usual’ fashion and beauty content, i will continue to learn, listen to and amplify the voices of POC communities. ⁣ ⁣ we can do better!! let’s not stop now.⁣ ⁣ Xx⁣ Rose