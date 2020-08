View this post on Instagram

I once showed you guys this campaign that is such a rare for me, the spring 2004 shot of #AngelaLindvall all in #pink for #Dior and now I'm sharing this again to tell that I feel nothing but love and gratitude for @queenvin.archive for doing this collab we had from October to this point. And to you, guys! for sharing your love for Dior by Galliano and giving such enthusiastic responses to all that I showed you that my friends at this #amazing vintage store had. Go check them, they're incredibly dedicated to what they do! Lots of love for them! ❤ #diorinthe2000s #diorbygalliano #fashion #highfashion #fashionaddict #christiandior #gallianoera #queenvinarchive #vintagestore #fashionworld #campaign #missdior #fashionista #jadoredior