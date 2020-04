View this post on Instagram

“As the coronavirus continues its spread, the luxury goods sector finds itself in terra incognita, or unknown territory: most of Europe and the Unites States are under lockdown forcing store closures and crushing consumer demand,” says Luca Solca in his latest for BoF. “In these markets, sales are near zero. And though China is slowly reopening, a global rebound in #luxury sales may take a very long time, especially given the less stringent lockdown protocols Western governments have put in place,” he adds. He goes on to say that, as a result, luxury goods companies will need to do more than cut costs to get through this. “They may need to act like bears in the winter: preserve all their vital organs and functions, shed the fat, and switch to resource-saving (in this cash-saving) mode. The idea is to reduce their cost perimeters while keeping as many of their personnel and key assets (mainly their stores) as possible. Virtually all #manufacturing and sourcing must stop, as it makes no sense to create or produce new seasons when stores are closed, and #sales are essentially at zero. This would only lead to a major excess inventory problem, heavy discounting and brand equity damage.” Read Solca’s full analysis on businessofashion.com [Link in bio] 📷: @gettyimages