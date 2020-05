View this post on Instagram

How do you make a monthly fashion #magazine when showrooms and photo studios are closed, readers are spending more time on Instagram than ever and the resolution limits of a Zoom photoshoot become painfully clear? “The first thought is kind of a low-grade panic, because we can’t do the thing that we do so well,” says Will Welch, editor-in-chief of American GQ. “Then for me, the second thought is excitement — I wonder what this is going to turn out like?” The magazine’s June/July issue, hitting the internet Tuesday and beginning to reach readers on May 26, is the title’s first to be almost completely produced since lockdowns began in New York in March.⁠ ⁠ During his tenure, Welch has evolved the magazine’s big brother identity into something that’s categorically not for everybody, a symbol of progressive, fashion-forward and self-aware masculinity. It’s the kind of title that can have both Larry David and Kanye West on its cover in a matter of months, and Welch is determined to not let print lose its specialness, despite the restrictions laid out in front of him. “A magazine that is still printed on paper is meant to be a document of its time,” Welch says. “This has been a test of how clear we are about what our values are…Those of us who make it and our readers — it’s a crew of people who see the world through a lens of taste and style, first and foremost,” he explains.⁠ ⁠ BoF went inside American GQ’s unusual production process over the last six weeks, interviewing the editors and writers who brought the issue and its features to life. [Link in bio]